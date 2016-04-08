Settlement Guide: international students working rights

SBS Punjabi

Published 8 April 2016 at 9:06pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 10:50am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Enticing international students to Australia is big business.According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, education is our third largest export industry - with international students contributing over 19 billion dollars to the economy last year. Australia is renowned for its flexible visas which allow overseas students to work during their studies. But a recent high profile scandal has brought the vulnerability of these students to light

