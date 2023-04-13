Shah Rukh Khan wins the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll, beats Lionel Messi and Prince Harry
Shah Rukh Khan secures the top position in the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
King Khan topped the list of most influential people around the world for TIME magazine's 100th edition of the list. The heartthrob received 4 per cent of the 1.2 million votes cast by readers in the 2023 TIME100 poll. The list also featured Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, and Prince Harry, among many others. This and more in our weekly segment from the world of movies and music.
Share