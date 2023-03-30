Amitabh Bachchan announces return to work 'despite the inconvenience of damaged body'

Megastar Amitabh Bachan, who got an on-set injury earlier this month, took to his social media to share his health update.





"So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family, his fans) and well wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love," said the 80-year-old veteran actor.





"Work schedules have been done, and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the 'moi' .. for there is no better pastime than work .. Yes, the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found," he added.





Mr Bachchan injured himself while filming an action sequence on the set of his upcoming movie Project K in Hyderabad.



