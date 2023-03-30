Amitabh Bachchan announces return to work 'despite the inconvenience of damaged body'

Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor sustained rib injury during shooting of a film. Credit: Twitter: @amar_navneet

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

While Amitabh Bachchan still continues to recover from the on-set rib injury he obtained filming the upcoming movie Project K, the veteran actor took to social media to share his plan of resuming work, saying that 'there is no pastime better than work'. This and more in our weekly news segment from the world of movies and music.

Megastar Amitabh Bachan, who got an on-set injury earlier this month, took to his social media to share his health update.

"So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family, his fans) and well wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love," said the 80-year-old veteran actor.

"Work schedules have been done, and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the 'moi' .. for there is no better pastime than work .. Yes, the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found," he added.

Mr Bachchan injured himself while filming an action sequence on the set of his upcoming movie Project K in Hyderabad.

This and more in our weekly news segment of Bollywood Gupshup on upcoming movies and songs.
READ MORE

Salman Khan gears up for his next film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' set to hit the theatres in April

Parineeti Chopra thanks co-star Diljit Dosanjh as filming for 'Chamkila' comes to an end

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Untitled design.png

Community in distress as racist graffiti sprayed around children's playground north of Melbourne

Assistant health minister Ged Kearney announces details of 20 endometriosis clinics

The federal government has announced details of 20 endometriosis clinics across Australia

Inflation.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 29 March 2023

Toddler obesity study

Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt