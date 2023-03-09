Salman Khan gears up for his next film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' set to hit the theatres in April

Salman Khan.PNG

The second song of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled “Billi Billi” has been released. Credit: Supplied

The upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is set to hit the theatres in April. After releasing the first look and song, the film's makers have now released a party track, "Billi Billi". This and more in our weekly segment from the world of movies and music.

