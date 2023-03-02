Shehnaaz Gill to romance Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak's next music video

Shehnaaz Gill.jpg

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in their music video The Moon Rise. Credit: Supplied

Shehnaaz Gill will share screen space with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Punjabi singer B Praak's new music video. This will be Mr Siddiqui's second collaboration with the singer, having previously featured in the song "Baarish Ki Jaaye" in 2021. This and more in our weekly segment from the world of movies and music.

