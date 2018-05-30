Short films to reduce youth suicides

Short films on social media will be used as weapons in trying to curb the worrying levels of youth depression and suicide in Australia.





As part of the campaign, young people are being encouraged to produce minute-long films to share their messages on a sensitive topic.





The Melbourne launch of the Australian Suicide Prevention Foundation's latest campaign may have been modest, but its message is profound.





"Did you know that suicide is responsible for the loss of more young people than car accidents? That's eight lives per week. Pressure doesn't just come from school. We can experience pressure with our friends and family."





That was an excerpt from a video encouraging young Victorians to make minute-long films surrounding the theme You Are Not Alone .





The films would be aimed at combating online negativity, bullying and social pressures. They will be uploaded to a moderated website and shared on social media.







One of the program's creators, psychiatrist David Horgan, says short films were an obvious choice when considering the best way to access young people's true thoughts on suicide prevention. "They have ways of transmitting a message that strikes people with an impact and are memorable. That's exactly what we want,” said Mr Horgan.





Student Nick Neales, who attended the launch, admits there is irony in the fact that social media, often a cause of harm among teenagers, will now be used to treat it. “I know it can be really life-changing. That's why people sometimes do commit suicide is for that online bullying, because the bullies have that sort of humanity taken out of it, I guess, because there's that screen in the way,” he said.





But after going through what he admits were some "tough times" himself, the Albert Park College captain says the programme has the potential to make a difference. “It's so easy just to flick past a minute film that you have a watch, and you actually take it on, rather than being lectured down to or seeing it in another form that you don't really pay attention to,” added Mr Neales.





The programme begins in July and, if successful, will be rolled out nationally in 2019.





Listen to this feature in Punjabi here.









