Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays?

While some believe it's a step in the right direction, others think it's not appropriate.





Research Fellow at Per Capita - Osmond Chiu says the government should make major celebrations like Diwali and Lunar New national holidays.





Mr Chiu made the comments in an article published by the Lowy Institute in January this year.





He says it's an important step in improving Australia's image for Asian neighbours.





Over the last two decades, migration to Australia has shifted from primary nations in the United Kingdom to non-European countries.





India, Nepal, China, Vietnam and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.





Jaswinder Singh, from Sikh Volunteers Australia, says making Diwali a national holiday would be a step in the right direction.





I believe it's a good idea. It showcases the Australian broader community's willingness and acceptance to accepting and celebrating the multiculturalism. It is I believe, one step forward in that direction.





But not everyone believes more public holidays would be a good move.



