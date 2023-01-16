SBS Punjabi

Should Australia represent more cultures with public holidays?

SBS Punjabi

The Sydney Opera House lit up for the Diwali Hindu festival in 2017

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 January 2023 at 11:40am
By Tom Canetti
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

A call for Australia to adopt more diverse public holidays has received mixed feedback from some migrant communities.

Published 16 January 2023 at 11:40am
By Tom Canetti
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
While some believe it's a step in the right direction, others think it's not appropriate.

Research Fellow at Per Capita - Osmond Chiu says the government should make major celebrations like Diwali and Lunar New national holidays.

Mr Chiu made the comments in an article published by the Lowy Institute in January this year.

He says it's an important step in improving Australia's image for Asian neighbours.

Over the last two decades, migration to Australia has shifted from primary nations in the United Kingdom to non-European countries.

India, Nepal, China, Vietnam and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.

Jaswinder Singh, from Sikh Volunteers Australia, says making Diwali a national holiday would be a step in the right direction.

I believe it's a good idea. It showcases the Australian broader community's willingness and acceptance to accepting and celebrating the multiculturalism. It is I believe, one step forward in that direction.

But not everyone believes more public holidays would be a good move.

Adwin Town, the Public Relations Officer from Chinese Associations of Victoria says it would spark communities not represented with a public holiday to ask "why not me as well?"
READ MORE

'Diwali is a festival being celebrated by all Australians'

What is Lunar New Year and how it is celebrated in Australia?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG_2798.JPG

Interview with Pakistani Punjabi poet and writer Safia Hayat

Lisa Marie Presley.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 13 January 2023

Lohri

Here’s how Indians in Australia are celebrating the festival of Lohri

MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png

Indian international student dies in a horror car crash in Canberra