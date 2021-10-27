Sidhu Moosewala says 'Yes I Am A Student' sheds light on the plight of international students

Born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu and now famous as Sidhu Moosewala, the artist has broken several records in his mid-twenties, garnering millions of hits on YouTube and fans around the globe.





His music choice and rap about aggression, narcissism, critics and competitors has given a new twist and recognition to Punjabi music in countries outside India.





Advertisement

Highlights:





Sidhu Moosewala talks about his new film in a candid interview with SBS Punjabi

'Yes, I Am A Student' will resonate with every family in Punjab, says Sidhu Moosewala

He thanked his fans for giving tremendous love and support to his films and music

While music remains his first love, the prolific singer is gradually stepping into the world of the silver screen.





He was recently seen in the Punjabi film 'Moosa Jatt' playing the protagonist, and now he is enthralling his fans worldwide with his new outing 'Yes I Am A Student', a film which hit the theatres on 22 October.





Talking about the project, Moosewala said: "I've had a chance to experience the life of an international student myself when I went to Canada for my studies in 2016."





"We all have to go through a big transition in life when we migrate to these countries for our better future, and our film sheds light on the struggles and achievements of all the international students living abroad," he said.





Moosewala said the film also reflects the harsh reality of the people of Punjab, where families mortgage their land to send their children abroad to study and settle in the hope of a brighter future.





Directed by Tarnvir Singh Jagpal, 'Yes I Am A Student' also stars Mandy Takhar, Malkeet Rauni and Jaggi Singh in pivotal roles.





Source: Facebook/Sidhu Moose Wala





Moosewala, now a household name among Punjabis and music lovers, rose to popularity in a short span of fewer than two years after he created a niche for himself with his unique rapping style.





When asked about the inspiration behind his choice of music, the musician said he draws ideas from his real-life experiences.





"I usually pen down what I experience in my day to day life and all those experiences and incidents are the actual inspiration behind my choice of music.





"But, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all my fans who have given tremendous love and support to my art," Moosewala said.





Sidhu Moose Wala, who has already established his name as a top Punjabi singer is now also stepping his feet into the Punjabi film industry Source: Facebook/Sidhu Moose Wala











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









