SBS Punjabi

Sikh Grammar School Sydney - Another step forward

SBS Punjabi

MPS

MPS Source: MPS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 16 April 2016 at 5:57pm
Source: SBS

State and local MPs joined the community in Sydney to mark the next step forward in the establishment of a Sikh Grammar School- the first of its kind in Australia.

Published 14 April 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 16 April 2016 at 5:57pm
Source: SBS
About five / six years back Sikh community had a dream to start a very first Sikh Grammar School. Till now there is no full-fledged school by any Indian community anywhere in Australia. With their consistent hard work now they have inched very close to starting the school - land has been purchased, council approval obtained and have got small fraction of cash in the accounts.

Last Saturday i.e. 9th April, they have launched electronic media publicly i.e. new website, Facebook, YouTube etc. Hon Kevin Connolly Member of Parliament from Riverstone was the chief guest who highly spoke about this initiative and about the volunteers working day and night achieve this tremendous goal. Dr Surinder singh spoke about how other community language based schools were established from small scale and now have over 500 children studying in them. He briefly touches on the milestones in near future.

Another interview is with Mr Ian Jordan from catholic schools who promised all possible help from his rich experience of many years as educationist and pioneering the initiatives from scratch like this one. He gave very unique message about what is the biggest challenge in starting and running a successful educational institute. The second part of the interview is with Amandeep Kaur who is very young volunteer working tirelessly to make this dream come true. She tells us about school's model, objectives and also bit about financial situation.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'