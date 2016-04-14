Sikh Grammar School Sydney - Another step forward

About five / six years back Sikh community had a dream to start a very first Sikh Grammar School. Till now there is no full-fledged school by any Indian community anywhere in Australia. With their consistent hard work now they have inched very close to starting the school - land has been purchased, council approval obtained and have got small fraction of cash in the accounts.





Last Saturday i.e. 9th April, they have launched electronic media publicly i.e. new website, Facebook, YouTube etc. Hon Kevin Connolly Member of Parliament from Riverstone was the chief guest who highly spoke about this initiative and about the volunteers working day and night achieve this tremendous goal. Dr Surinder singh spoke about how other community language based schools were established from small scale and now have over 500 children studying in them. He briefly touches on the milestones in near future.



