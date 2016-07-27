Sikh Model spreading the message of harmony and identity.

Manpreet Singh is an upcoming Sikh model from Melbourne who is passionate about this industry and is committed to making a difference in this field by promoting a positive Sikh image in the western society.





Manpreet is originally from Delhi, India and moved to Melbourne in 2008. Although he had been trying his hand in modelling in India too, his first modelling job in Australia came in 2015 and was the first Sikh turban wearing model to do so.





Manpreet wants to spread awareness about turban through his work and has been promoting and spreading this message actively. He recently made an Identity video with the help of Iqbal Singh which was well received by the community.





Manpreet was also recently nominated for a charity fundraising event which he graciously accepted.





In this interview Manpreet talks about his modelling career, his pride in his identity and heritage and his future goals.









