Sikhi Sewa Society ready to provide relief to survivors of Italy Earthquake

A powerful earthquake, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook central Italy on 24 th August 2016 leaving more than 300 people death and a trail of destruction behind. At least three villages have been raised to the ground and many people trapped under the rubble.





While the rescue operation is underway with volunteers pulling survivors and dead bodies from the rubble, national and international aid services are providing relief in the affected area.





SBS Punjabi spoke to a member of Sikhi Sewa Society, Mr Sharan Singh, from Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Fabriano, Italy to find out the arrangements made by the temple to help the victims of the earthquake. Mr Singh, told SBS Punjabi that their society has been consulting and cooperating with the local councils and Indian Embassy in the area to find our ways to help people affected by the disaster. He mentioned that most of the aid was already available to the people but as the weather changes to winter in Italy, they are in need of blankets, tents and clothes and the Society has collected these items and is ready to send the aid to affected people.





Sikhi Sewa Society will send a team of five to six people with three vans full of relief aid, mainly tents, blankets, water, kids clothing etc and the Gurudwara will also send sealed packets of food for the people in the affected areas.





Mr Singh said, as the affected area is hilly and still experiencing aftershocks, they are not allowed to access the area as yet due to safety concerns. The council has asked them to wait for a week and then go ahead with their plan. Mr Singh said, once they get the go ahead, they will consult with the council to find an appropriate place to set up their relief camp and help the victims.



