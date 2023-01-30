Voting in 'Khalistan referendum' unfolds amid clashes in Melbourne

Key Points 'Khalistan referendum' is a non-binding and non-governmental referendum.

Sikhs gathered at the Federation Square in Melbourne to cast their votes in the referendum.

Clashes erupted between Khalistani supporters and a group of people carrying Indian flags at the voting site on 29 January.

Confronting footage shows Khalistani supporters clashing with people waving the Indian tricolour outside Federation Square on 29 January, using flag poles as weapons.



Videos shared on social media also show dozens of supporters from both camps fleeing the scene in panic as the police try to disperse the crowd.





A similar scuffle was also reported at the site at around 12:45 pm, where Australian Sikhs were voting in the Punjab independence referendum, an unofficial polling exercise organised by the US-based group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).





In a statement to SBS Punjabi, Victoria Police said they were in attendance at the 'Khalistan referendum' event at Federation Square on Sunday when two scuffles broke out.





“In both incidents, police quickly responded to separate and disperse the crowd, with police deploying OC spray during the second incident to separate the fighting men,” the police statement said.



Victoria Police (Representational image). Credit: Victoria Police Police said two arrests were made as a result of each incident.





“A 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested, and each issued with a penalty notice for riotous behaviour,” the statement continued.





Two men sustained minor injuries in the brawls that are being investigated by the police.





Gurbax Singh Bains, a representative of the Supreme Sikh Council of Australia, who participated in the polling exercise, told SBS Punjabi that the fracas broke out after a group of pro-India supporters waving national flags arrived at the polling site.





“I understand that a few members of the pro-India camp protesting near the Botanical Gardens broke away from their group and arrived at the voting site furling the national flags.





“And as it happens during big youth gatherings, they [Khalistan supporters] took this as a challenge and clashed with the other side,” Mr Bains said.



Sikh community representatives who voted in the 'Khalistan referendum'. Credit: Supplied

Support for the campaign in Australia

Mr Bains added that the voting had been conducted peacefully until the scuffle broke out.





“Eager voters started queuing at Federation Square from 8:30 am onwards. Some even had to turn back without casting their votes due to the time constraint. They were disappointed and urged us to expedite the process,” Mr Bains claimed.





Voters were seen carrying pro-Khalistan flags and posters, while many also chanted slogans in favour of the creation of an independent Sikh state.





The non-governmental referendum aims to seek a consensus among Sikhs to establish a separate homeland within India and to determine the extent of the demand for this separatist state that will be known as Khalistan (land of the pure).



Voters in the referendum were asked to answer a yes or no question: 'Should Indian-governed Punjab be an independent country?' Credit: Supplied SFJ, an organisation that remains banned in India, aims to use the poll results to exert pressure on the United Nations and other international bodies to create a broader consensus for the creation of a separate state.





The referendum, which began in October 2021, has also been held in the UK, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.





The SFJ has said they will be holding similar in other major Australian cities as well.



Melbourne's Gurdarshan Singh from Dal Baba Bidhi Chand Ji Khalsa Shaouni in Plumpton said that while there are people against the campaign, anyone who believes in justice has lent support to the cause.



Every faith and community worldwide has the right to fight for their homeland and freedom. So, there's no two ways about it. Gurdarshan Singh

Mr Singh said it was a "surreal" experience to vote in the referendum.





Parshotam Singh, a Sikh representative from Griffith, said over 100 people travelled from the regional city in New South Wales to participate in the referendum.





"We have been raising awareness for the campaign at the Sikh temple in Griffith. By casting their vote in the referendum, participants have shown their support towards this creation of a separate Sikh homeland," he said.



Indian High Commission raises concerns

Sikhs in Melbourne stand in queues waiting their turn to cast votes in the referendum. Credit: Supplied Meanwhile, Sunday’s clashes and the growing pro-Khalistan sentiment have drawn a strong reaction from the Consul General of India in Melbourne.





In a statement to SBS, the Consul General of India in Melbourne, Dr Sushil Kumar, condemned pro-Khalistan activities in Australia, which he said “threaten” the integrity and security of India.



Previously as well Khalistan activists protested outside the Indian Consulate on 26 January, where they became aggressive. We have taken up all these matters with the Australian government and would like peace to prevail. Consul General of India in Melbourne, Dr Sushil Kumar

Mr Kumar said the High Commission had cautioned the Australian authorities about the imminent threat to communal harmony and possible violence by the Khalistani groups.





“Sadly, this is precisely what transpired yesterday. We hope that the perpetrators would face the full force of the law and that suitable steps will be taken to prevent any recurrence,” he added.





Previously, the Indian High Commission in Canberra also expressed its concerns about the referendum in a press release issued on 26 January.





Meanwhile, responding to SBS Punjabi's query on the referendum ahead of the polling exercise , a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said Australia values diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest and supports non-violent expression of views.



As the Foreign Minister has said previously, the Indian diaspora are valued and important contributors to our vibrant and resilient multicultural society. Spokesperson, DFAT

The campaign and the resulting violence have also unnerved a large section of the Indian community in Victoria, many of whom have voiced their opposition.





Melbourne-based community leader and member of the Australian Multicultural Council Vasan Srinivasan said the 'Khalistan referendum' has nothing to do with Australia or any other nation outside India.



This needs to be handled in India rather than outside India because a majority of Sikhs are Indians who have settled abroad. They may not have such an intention to create Khalistan. Vasan Srinivasan, member of the Australian Multicultural Council

"I think it is unnecessarily affecting the Indian community and having a psychological impact on them," Mr Srinivasan told SBS Punjabi.





He added that such "agitations and movements" can impact the image of the Indian community in Australia.



Another still from the video capturing the clashes outside Federation Square on Sunday. Credit: Supplied Echoing similar sentiments, Makarand Bhagwat, a member of the Hindu Council of Australia, said those who want a separate state must fight for it in India.





"This is not an issue based on faith. If they want a separate land, they should go fight for it in India. I don't know the meaning or use of this referendum.





"I don't know how a separate state can even co-exist without breaking away from India. How can it even economically exist? It is an impossible thing to happen," he told SBS Punjabi.





Condemning the violence, Mr Bhagwat said he was “disappointed” with the behaviour of those who participated in the clashes.





“It is not acceptable on Australian soil. You can have your expression of speech and freedom, but at the same time, you should maintain responsible behaviour,” he added.





Members of the Indian community have also started a petition urging the Victorian government to put an end to the referendum and pro-Khalistan activities in Melbourne, which has garnered over 7,800 signatures.



Background

The referendum has been organised by the US-based organisation and advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was founded in 2007.





In 2018, espousing the Khalistan cause, SFJ announced the 'Khalistan referendum' under the leadership of its co-founder and legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.





The SFJ has proposed that this be achieved by carving out the north Indian state of Punjab, parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and several districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.





