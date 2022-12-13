‘Not acceptable’: Sikh backlash over news coverage linking community with ‘terrorism’

Highlights Various Sikh organisations have criticised a 6 December article in The Australian for linking the community to terrorism.

They along with a couple of MPs have asked News Corp to retract the article and issue a public apology.

SBS Punjabi has contacted the Indian High Commission and DFAT to verify claims related to the Khalistan issue in Melbourne.

The front-page article , published in the 6 December edition of the News Limited publication, carried the headline "India warns Anthony Albanese over Sikh separatists and terror links".





The coverage referenced events that took place at the Nagar Kirtan [Harmony Walk] organised by the Victorian Sikh Gurdwara Council (VSGC) on 19 November in Melbourne.



Also Read Remembering the unforgettable horrors of 1984 Sikh massacre

According to the article, the event featured the participation of a group of Sikh community members who carried flags and posters calling for ‘Khalistan’ - an independent Sikh nation in the Punjab region of India.





Over the past five decades, there have been many Sikh organisations from the UK, Canada and USA – including some banned by the Indian government – that have been actively engaged in calling for the establishment of Khalistan.





While doing so, they point to human rights violations and atrocities that Sikhs faced in India in 1984 and afterwards.





During such demonstrations, it is common to see protesters displaying slogans and posters related to the 1984 Sikh massacre (termed ‘Sikh Genocide’ by many Sikh organisations) in which thousands of Sikhs were killed in a violent rampage across India after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards on 31 October 1984.



A view from the Nagar Kirtan/Harmony Walk organised by VSGC on 19 November 2022 in Melbourne. The Australian coverage also stated that the “emerging” Khalistani activities in Melbourne are making many in the Indian-Australian community “highly concerned”.





It provided statements from an anonymous Indian government official who said that the Modi government wanted to convey to its Australian counterparts that the Khalistan movement has ties to “prescribed terrorist organisations with a history of violent terrorism and lots of violence in the past”.





Sikh organisations including the Sikh Gurdwara Perth Inc., Australian Sikh Association Sydney, Victorian Sikh Gurdwara Council and Turbans 4 Australia have objected to the contents of the article.





The organising committee of the Perth-based Bennett Springs Sikh Temple was first to respond following the publication.



Statement by the Sikh Gurdwara Perth Inc. Jarnail Singh Bhaur, President of the Sikh Gurdwara Perth Inc., told SBS Punjabi that as the coverage impacted the whole community, they were compelled to write to the editor of the newspaper.





“The Sikh community is shocked and utterly disappointed by the negative portrayal of Sikh community. This has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and poses a massive damage on the selfless works done for the people of Australia,” the written statement said.





“This article damages the respect and reputation earned by the Sikh community over all these years. This article will create disharmony within religions and communities, leading to damages, hard to repair.





“On behalf of the Sikh Community of Western Australia, I advise you to pull this article off immediately and publish a public apology to the Sikh Community around the world,” it concluded.





Mr Bhaur said that over the years, the Sikh community has played a vital role in serving Australia during natural disasters like bushfires, floods and more recently by delivering free food and groceries to during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also Read Perth Sikh temple receives Australia Day honour for serving free meals during COVID-19 crisis

“We are not sure if this article comes out of ignorance, or if these false materials are being distributed by some third parties to cause disharmony.





“But irrespective of the fact we urge that this must not affect the relationship of the Sikh community with the wider Australian communities.”





Mr Bhaur said that their correspondence is yet to be acknowledged by The Australian .





A copy of the organisation's email was also sent to Penny Wong, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Clare O'Neil, Minister of Home Affairs.





SBS Punjabi has also contacted The Australian for a comment.



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Credit: Supplied When asked to clarify the article’s claim that senior Indian officials had warned the Albanese government of Sikh separatists and terrorism links, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade neither acknowledged nor denied this claim.





“Australia values diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest, and supports the non-violent expression of views and beliefs. Freedom of expression is fundamental in open and democratic societies,” a DFAT spokesperson said in a written response to SBS Punjabi.





“As the Foreign Minister has said, the Indian diaspora are valued and important contributors to our vibrant and resilient multicultural society. We will continue to work closely with faith leaders to promote community harmony.”





Home Minister Claire O’Neil has provided a similar response after she was asked a question at the National Press Club of Australia regarding the Khalistan movement in Melbourne.



﻿Meanwhile, Rob Mitchell, Federal Member for McEwen, said he was "very disappointed" by the coverage.





“Be assured that these articles are in no way reflective of our view of the Sikh community," he said in a written statement.





“Australia values diversity and inclusion, respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest, and supports the non-violent expression of views and beliefs.





“Freedom of expression is fundamental in open and democratic societies.





“The Sikh diaspora are valued and important contributors to our vibrant and resilient multicultural society.”





Federal Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch, and Greens senators David Shoebridge and Jordon Steele-John have also spoken on this issue and shared their support for the Australian Sikh community.



Amar Singh, founder of the charity organisation Turbans 4 Australia and NSW’s 2022 Volunteer Leader of the Year , condemned The Australian coverage as “one-sided propaganda”.





“This is not the first time they did it. To me it seems to be part of an organised series that took place ever since the Sikh community heavily participated in the farmers’ protest against India’s Modi government in 2021,” he said.





“This part of the Australian national media is trying to paint the whole Sikh community in bad light which is not only concerning but also not acceptable. Moreover, I feel every community has a right for peaceful protests and freedom of expression, so I don’t see anything wrong in here.”



The Australian Sikh Association (ASA), which manages one of Australia’s biggest Sikh temples, the Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood in Sydney, also issued a public statement voicing concern over the coverage.





They say the article "has advertently or inadvertently tarnished the image of the entire Sikh Community in Australia".





"We, the Australian Sikhs, have always stood for the human rights of all individuals and never accepted the suppression of any minority, wherever they may happen to live,” the statement said.





"...The information that you appeared to have received from the Indian Government Officials is their normal and ongoing propaganda against the Sikh minority in India and abroad...





“We would have expected that a reputable newspaper like The Australian would have refrained from publishing a one-sided and completely false picture about the Sikhs at the behest of the Indian regime.”



Public statement issued by Australian Sikh Association (ASA), Sydney. Credit: Supplied Meanwhile, back in Melbourne, a car and truck rally was organised on Saturday, 10 December to raise voices for Khalistan.





It is believed that it was organised with the support of a US-based pro-Khalistan group, that was banned by the Indian government in 2019 for its alleged anti-national activities.



Car and truck rally started from Gurdwara sahib situated at Craigieburn in Melbourne’s north. SBS Punjabi has asked the Indian High Commission in Australia if the Modi Government shared any concerns regarding the ‘Sikh extremist terror links’ with the Australian government. We are still waiting for a response.



