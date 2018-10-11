Sikhs renew demand for helmet exemption in NSW

The Sikh community of New South Wales has once again raised their demand for a bicycle helmet exemption for turbaned Sikhs in the state with the state government.





Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited the Glenwood Sikh Temple on Wednesday and the Australian Sikh Association used this opportunity to raise this long-standing demand of the Sikh community with the Premier.





“We apprised the Premier of our demand for a helmet exemption for turbaned Sikhs while riding bicycles, telling her that similar exemptions exist in other states, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome,” said Balwinder Singh Chahal of the Australian Sikh Association. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian with members of the Sikh community in Sydney. Source: SBS Punjabi





Mr Chahal told SBS Punjabi that the Premier Berejiklian seemed very receptive to all the issues of the Sikh community, including the helmet exemption.

In 2013, Sydney-based Australian Sikh Association launched a campaign to get helmet exemption for Sikhs to be able to ride bicycles.





At that time, a petition with over 400 signatures was presented to the Blacktown Council asking for an exemption in the law.





Last year, some community members got together and once again presented this demand to the NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight.

A spokesperson for Transport NSW told SBS Punjabi last year that the request made by members of the Sikh community was being reviewed by the minister concerned. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a Sydney Sikh temple on Wednesday. Source: Supplied





“Cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users – they come off second best in a crash because they aren’t as protected. Bicycle helmets are the only protection that cyclists have in the event of a crash or fall and have been proven to be very effective in preventing brain injury,” a department spokesperson said.





“Representatives from the Centre for Road Safety have met with members of the Sikh community in recent years to discuss their submissions seeking an exemption from the requirement to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle in NSW.”





But Mr Chahal who is the Company Secretary of the Australian Sikh Association says they would send a more detailed representation to the Premier’s office soon to address any safety concerns about Sikh riders without helmets.





NSW Sikhs have renewed their demand for helmet exemption on a day when the Canadian state of Ontario, following intense lobbying by the Sikhs, has announced it will allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets.





