Sikhs serve daily iftar dinner to their 'Muslim brothers'

Most Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during the month of Ramadan (known as Ramzan in South Asia). When the sun begins to set, they break their day-long fast. This practice, known as iftar , is often a time for fasting Muslims to get together and celebrate.





In Pakistan, which is an Islamic nation, the Sikh community has been arranging iftar at their own expense, for their Muslim brethren since 2001.





Between 250-500 fasting Muslims are fed every single day during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan in a public place in Peshawar and other cities like Lahore, Multan and Hassan Abdal (Punja Sahib) amongst others.





A Sikh gentleman arranging iftar in Pakistan. Source: Supplied





Jatinder Singh, a Sikh resident of Pakistan’s north-western city of Peshawar, which had a large population of Sikhs and Hindus before the partition of 1947, tells SBS Punjabi that their community has kept the sentiment of interfaith harmony alive in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially during Ramzan.





The iftar menu includes dates, bananas, cucumbers, rice, curry and sherbet, in line with the traditional iftar array for South Asian Muslims.





“We decided during a meeting in our local gurdwara in Peshawar in 2001 that Guru Granth Sahib orders us to undertake daswandh (charity to the tune of 10 per cent of your income according to Sikh tradition). So why not use our daswandh for feeding the poor and needy Muslims fasting during Ramzan,” says Mr Singh, a pharmacist.





The bill for hosting an iftar for one day can cost Peshawar’s Sikh community upto PKR 25,000 (roughly AUD 250). Mr Singh explains how the budget is managed.





“Our daswandh leads the way. Then, there is contribution from various gurdwaras. We also chip in Rs 5,000 or 10,000 individually, if need be. Often, various interfaith harmony groups get together and contribute,” says he.





Peshawar’s Sikh community is amongst the largest in Pakistan, hence they could become trailblazers in leading this gesture of interfaith harmony amongst Pakistan microscopic Sikh community.





Iftar arranged by the Sikh and Hindu community in a street in Peshawar. Source: Supplied





“We have Sikh and Hindu friends across the country who do their bit wherever they live. We began this practice 18 years back and now others have followed our lead,” adds Mr Singh.





Although the census conducted in 2017 doesn’t give any religion-wise breakup of its population, other sources indicate the number of Sikhs in Pakistan to be upwards of 20,000.





“Each family has eight to 10 members. There are about 1,500 in Peshawar alone,” says Mr Singh.





But in a population of 220 million, composed of over 95 per cent Muslims, that is a minuscule figure.





Muslims and Sikhs in Peshawar partaking iftar together. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh was quick to deny that fear and insecurity arising from being a minority community living the Islamic Republic of Pakistan led to this gesture.





“Not at all. We don’t have any fear of majoritarian suppression here. We do it because our faith teaches us charity and also that humanity is the supreme faith."





"Plus, if you look at Pakistan’s flag, the white stripe represents religious minorities while the larger green part stands for Islam. So when we are represented as one big picture, why shouldn’t we make efforts to mix up socially,” says Mr Singh as he goes to put together the dastarkhwan (dining spread in Persian and Urdu) for today’s iftar .





