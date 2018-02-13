Sikhs to present Valentine's Day gift hampers to women living in shelters

People celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own personal ways. Some present flowers, chocolates, and other things to their loved ones.





The Sikh community of Montreal, Canada, has decided to celebrate this day by following the main principle of Sikhism i.e. Sewa (helping others).





World Sikh Organization (WSO) has organized to present gift hampers to the women who are victims of domestic violence and living in shelters.





Volunteer of WSO, Sukhleen Bajaaj says: “By presenting these gift hampers we want to show these women that irrespective of their situations, they are still loved and valued in society”.





Approximately 180 gift hampers will be distributed across main cities of Canada including Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.





On Tuesday volunteers, who are mainly from WSO will hit the roads to reach out and present these hampers to women in need. Mr Bajaj says, “All are welcome to join and contribute to this noble cause”.





preparing Valentine's Day gift hampers for women living in Shelters. Source: WSO





This event is inspired by One Billion Rising movement which was established in 2012. This movement was established after United Nation’s statistics showed that one in three women suffer rape or physical abuse in their lifetimes.





In a media release, WSO has stated: “The main purpose of such events is to spread awareness about domestic violence in society and to provide information re the help available for this e.g. WSO’s Sikh Family Helpline ”.





