Silent killers: Heatwaves and skin damage in the Australian summer

Heatwave in Australia

Heatwave in Australia Source: SBS

Published 29 December 2020 at 5:12pm, updated 29 December 2020 at 6:03pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Australia has just experienced its hottest November on record. While La Niña is expected to bring a wetter summer season, the Bureau of Meteorology, also predicts that heatwaves will last over a prolonged period. Experts warn to take extra precaution indoors and outdoors to prevent sun and heat-related health problems.

Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world where more than 11,500 Australians are diagnosed with melanoma each year. 

Research shows that lifelong exposure to high levels of ultraviolet radiation causes skin cancer in at least two in three Australians before they turn 70, irrespective of skin type.

McMillan says people need to follow the five SunSmart steps of slip, slop, slap, seek, and slide that Australians have learnt to practice all their lives.

Putting on a jacket or a long sleeve shirt something that's actually going to cover your skin. Put on the sunscreen 20 minutes before and adequately covering it. Putting on sunglasses because people often forget that the sun also damages the eyes and staying in the shade wherever possible.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

