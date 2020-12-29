Silent killers: Heatwaves and skin damage in the Australian summer

Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world where more than 11,500 Australians are diagnosed with melanoma each year.





Research shows that lifelong exposure to high levels of ultraviolet radiation causes skin cancer in at least two in three Australians before they turn 70, irrespective of skin type.





McMillan says people need to follow the five SunSmart steps of slip, slop, slap, seek, and slide that Australians have learnt to practice all their lives.





P utting on a jacket or a long sleeve shirt something that's actually going to cover your skin. Put on the sunscreen 20 min ute s before and adequately covering it . Putting on sunglasses because people often forget that the sun also damages the eyes and staying in the shade wherever possible.





