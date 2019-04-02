Simple home remedies for a healthier Autumn

Earth nature produces food as per six seasons. But the problem arises in modern times when everything is available throughout the year and we don’t think what is suitable and what not in a particular season.





During the autumn season, the climate becomes very dry. Even the trees start shedding leaves. Air is increased many folds. Human body starts preparing for the oncoming winter.





Autumn healthcare tips using home remedies. Source: Naveen Shukla





As per Dr Naveen Shukla, ‘With the increase in air, the ‘vata’ which is comprised of air and space is also increases in the human body and has to be balanced by making simple changes in our lifestyle i.e. food and exercises etc.’





Common symptoms of in-balanced ‘vata’ in the human body are constipation, back pain and insomnia etc.





And on the contrary, when this ‘vata’ is properly balanced, humans feel like very creative, energetic and flexible.





‘One must take food as per season and changes in weather. During autumn, best food ingredient is Desi Ghee, however in moderation only. Take time to eat your food, don’t rush at all. Avoid fresh veggies and salads during autumn as they tend to increase the ‘vata’. If you really like to take salads, take them with proper dressings of herbs etc’, advises Dr Shukla.





Autumnal salad with squash, pomegranate seeds, avocado and walnuts Source: Getty Images





‘The best food during autumn is apple but never ever take it empty stomach. Take moderation quantities of ginger, garlic and turmeric during this season’ says Dr Shukla further.





Even though modern life is so busy, one must take time for oil massage during this season when summer is finishing and winter is knocking the doors.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









