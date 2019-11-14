SBS Punjabi

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, fans wish her speedy recovery

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Prayers pouring in for Lata Mangeshkar Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 14 November 2019 at 11:16am, updated 14 November 2019 at 11:22am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, after reportedly complaining of breathing difficulty.

Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was rushed to the hospital on Monday is now "recovering" as per a statement from the singer's family.

In other news, upcoming Bollywood flick, Pati Patni Aur Woh's first song is creating ripples in social media. The song titled, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is a dance number featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, newbie Jhanvi Kapoor is in Punjab, shooting for Dostana - II. She paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during her visit to the city.

Also, Salman Khan's has gone behind the microphone, yet again with 'Yun kar ke' for Dabang-III.

