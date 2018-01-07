SBS Punjabi

Sir Ganga Ram - architect of modern Lahore

Sir Ganga Ram

builder of modern Lahore Source: Google free to use

Published 7 January 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 12:21pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masud Mallhi
Available in other languages

Sir Ganga Ram Aggarwal was born on 22nd April 1951 in a small village named Mangattan walla, district Nanakana Sahib, India (now in Pakistan).

Ganga Ram was a keen scholar, educator and intuitive personality who not only achieved higher academic education at that time but also used his creative thinking in converting semi-rural Lahore to modern Lahore. He studied Civil Engineering and Architecture and found his first job in Delhi as Assistant Engineer. After getting some expertise in construction and design, Ganga Ram focused all his vision on modernization of Lahore and made massive changes in its landscape and constructed numerous buildings.

Ganga Ram built Lahore’s first modern underground sewerage system. He also funded the construction of a railway line that helped connecting rural areas to modern cities at that time. With his creative mind, Ganga Ram designed and built a unique irrigation system where water was used from low lands and pumped up to be used in higher areas. Apart from these, Ganga Ram funded and built many schools, colleges, museums and art centers in and around Lahore. Apart from building Lahore’s biggest hospital that is named after him, he also built many wards in other hospitals like the one in Meo hospital.

To honour his work and help to the community, Ganga Ram was awarded by titles of Sir and Rai Bahadur.

Sir Ganga Ram passed away on 10th July 1970 in London and as per his wishes, part of his ashes were brought to Pakistan and buried there.

