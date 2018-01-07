Sir Ganga Ram - architect of modern Lahore

Ganga Ram was a keen scholar, educator and intuitive personality who not only achieved higher academic education at that time but also used his creative thinking in converting semi-rural Lahore to modern Lahore. He studied Civil Engineering and Architecture and found his first job in Delhi as Assistant Engineer. After getting some expertise in construction and design, Ganga Ram focused all his vision on modernization of Lahore and made massive changes in its landscape and constructed numerous buildings.





Ganga Ram built Lahore’s first modern underground sewerage system. He also funded the construction of a railway line that helped connecting rural areas to modern cities at that time. With his creative mind, Ganga Ram designed and built a unique irrigation system where water was used from low lands and pumped up to be used in higher areas. Apart from these, Ganga Ram funded and built many schools, colleges, museums and art centers in and around Lahore. Apart from building Lahore’s biggest hospital that is named after him, he also built many wards in other hospitals like the one in Meo hospital.





To honour his work and help to the community, Ganga Ram was awarded by titles of Sir and Rai Bahadur.





Sir Ganga Ram passed away on 10 th July 1970 in London and as per his wishes, part of his ashes were brought to Pakistan and buried there.









