Skilled migrants do more good than harm to Australia, says new study

A new study shows skilled migrants add to Australia's wealth, and do not live on welfare or rob local workers of jobs.





The report is by the Treasury and the Department of Home Affairs, and follows calls to reduce Australia's immigration intake.





Skilled migrants granted permanent visas in 2014-15 were estimated to have a lifetime net contribution of $6.9 billion to the budget, while family migrants granted permanent visas that year were estimated to have made a $1.6 billion contribution.





But refugee and humanitarian migrants have a lifetime net cost to the budget, of $2.7 billion.





The report also says migration overall improves the commonwealth's fiscal position, since migrants are likely to contribute more to tax revenue than they claim in social services or other government support.





But the report warns that a solution needs to be found to prevent existing pressures - on infrastructure, housing, congestion and the environment - intensifying.





