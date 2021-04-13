SBS Punjabi

Skilled visas and pathways to permanent residency in Australia

Austrailan passports

During the coronavirus pandemic, Australia has prioritised some medical, engineering and nursing-related occupations for immigration. Source: Getty Images/alicat

Published 14 April 2021 at 9:54am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:07pm
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Australia has one of the biggest migration programs in the developed world, offering up to 160,000 permanent visas every year. While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the flow of overseas migrants, those already onshore on temporary visas are availing themselves of the opportunity.

As part of a planned migration program, Australia offers a set number of permanent visas each year.

Over the years, this number has changed based on the country's social, political and economic necessities.

While Australia’s net overseas migration until 2020 has been much higher, the annual permanent intake is currently capped at 160,000.

Cherrie Wu moved to Australia in 2016 to do a Masters’ degree in Information Systems. After completing her degree, she gained some local work experience and applied for a permanent skilled visa.

"I'm originally from China, and I'm personally not really happy about how things work in China and I just like since I was really like at a really young age I’ve always wanted to kind of be able to move to democracy."

"So when I was thinking about which country to pursue my further higher education I was considering like I majorly just consider countries that will be able to provide me with a pathway to permanent residency."

Skilled migration visa subclasses 189, 190 and 491 are points-tested visas. Each of these visas requires a minimum of 65 points, counted based on different factors like the applicant’s age, work experience, English language proficiency, partner’s qualifications, etc.

Alex Petrakos, principal migration agent at Peak Migration, says subclass 189 and 190 visas are permanent visas, so they are highly competitive pathways.

