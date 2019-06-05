SBS Punjabi

Small businesses fear job cuts due to minimum wage increase

Source: Pixabay

Published 5 June 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:44pm
By Gloria Kalache, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Some of the country's lowest paid workers will get a wage rise from the July 1, after a decision by the Fair Work Commission. Unions have welcomed the three per cent increase to wages, or around $21 extra dollars per week, which will benefit more than two million workers. But business groups say the rise will impact negatively on small businesses. The Opposition argues the increase will be diminished by cuts to penalty rates which are also due to come in on July 1.

