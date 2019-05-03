SBS Punjabi

Smaller parties could be decisive in some seats

Federal Leader of the United Australia Party Clive Palmer.

Published 3 May 2019 at 11:17am
By Evan Young
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
A range of smaller political parties will be vying for votes this federal election from a growing number of Australians looking for alternatives to the Liberal, Labor, National and Greens parties. While many only have smaller, if any, chances of picking up a seat or two, the way they prefer the major parties could end up being decisive in several marginal seats.

