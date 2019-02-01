Social activist Saru Rana to contest Enfield by-election

Through her social campaign, ‘Shamshir’, Ms Rana has been working with victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse since past nine years. Source: Supplied
A high school teacher and anti-domestic violence campaigner Saru Rana is contesting the upcoming by-election in the Enfield electorate of Adelaide in South Australia. She has sought and received permission from the Liberal Party to use the phrase 'Liberal Independent' to describe her candidacy.
Published 1 February 2019 at 12:14pm
Source: SBS
