Social activist Saru Rana to contest Enfield by-election

Saru Rana

Through her social campaign, ‘Shamshir’, Ms Rana has been working with victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse since past nine years. Source: Supplied

Published 1 February 2019 at 12:14pm
A high school teacher and anti-domestic violence campaigner Saru Rana is contesting the upcoming by-election in the Enfield electorate of Adelaide in South Australia. She has sought and received permission from the Liberal Party to use the phrase 'Liberal Independent' to describe her candidacy.

