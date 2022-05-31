SBS Punjabi

Social worker Inderbir Singh Sandhu explains child protection laws of Australia

Inderbir Singh Sandhu

Child protection laws of Australia strengthens the government’s response for the safety of children and young people. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh

Published 31 May 2022 at 3:39pm, updated 1 June 2022 at 10:41am
By Paras Nagpal
Inderbir Singh Sandhu who works as a social worker in Adelaide explains some of the issues that are important for the safety and wellbeing of children in families with multiple and complex problems.

Child protection laws of Australia strengthen the government’s responsibility for the safety of children and young people.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi Mr Sandhu who works with the Department for Child Protection in South Australia explains the most common challenges amongst South Asian families that can affect the emotional and physical wellbeing of a child.

“When we migrate to a beautiful country like Australia we must abide by the laws of the nation. Things are different here. For example, unlike India where yelling at your kids is considered as relatively normal, it is perceived as child abuse in Australia.”

“Australia takes child protection very seriously as any emotional or physical abuse can affect the wellbeing of a child and a serious childhood trauma can affect their future growth,” said Mr Sandhu.

"The co-occurrence of domestic violence, parental substance misuse, and mental health problems can often lead to some complex problems which we must be able to address."

Click on the player above to listen to the full interview with Mr Sandhu in Punjabi. 

