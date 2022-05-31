Social worker Inderbir Singh Sandhu explains child protection laws of Australia

Child protection laws of Australia strengthen the government’s responsibility for the safety of children and young people.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi Mr Sandhu who works with the Department for Child Protection in South Australia explains the most common challenges amongst South Asian families that can affect the emotional and physical wellbeing of a child.





“When we migrate to a beautiful country like Australia we must abide by the laws of the nation. Things are different here. For example, unlike India where yelling at your kids is considered as relatively normal, it is perceived as child abuse in Australia.”





“Australia takes child protection very seriously as any emotional or physical abuse can affect the wellbeing of a child and a serious childhood trauma can affect their future growth,” said Mr Sandhu.





"The co-occurrence of domestic violence, parental substance misuse, and mental health problems can often lead to some complex problems which we must be able to address."





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview with Mr Sandhu in Punjabi.





