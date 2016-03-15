Spirit of India run - Pat Farmer

SBS Punjabi

Pat farmer at Taj Mahal

Pat farmer at Taj Mahal Source: Kevin Nguyen

Published 15 March 2016 at 10:46pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 10:55pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Australian ultra-marathoner Pat Farmer arrived at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on the morning of Thursday 10 March 2016. There he was given a tour of The Taj Mahal where his Australian crew also did location shooting. From there Pat continued his run towards Delhi and reached Delhi on the 14th of March 2016 (Also his birthday!) and met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the Spirit of India Run began on 26 January, Pat Farmer has run through eight states across India - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

 

On reaching Agra, Pat had run more than 3000km over 45 days. Pat plans to finish his epic 4600km journey in Srinagar, Kashmir on 30th of March, 2016

 

Though Agra is not on a direct route to Srinigar, during the planning phase he said he wanted to showcase arguably the most famous destination in India.

 

 

During his two and half months of running 80km every day, Pat farmer has suffered from severe dehydration, muscle meltdown, heat exhaustion, extreme cramps, Achilles tendinitis and delirium just to name a few.

 

Though the humidity and heat has gradually declined, Pat will soon begin to experience freezing winds, particularly during his 5am starts and as he closes in towards the base of the Himalayas.

 

The Spirit of India Run has been embraced across India at every level - from small communities and villages all the way to the highest levels of government.

 

 

Updates and donation links can be found on
patfarmer.com




 

 

