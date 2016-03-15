Spirit of India run - Pat Farmer

Since the Spirit of India Run began on 26 January, Pat Farmer has run through eight states across India - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.











On reaching Agra, Pat had run more than 3000km over 45 days. Pat plans to finish his epic 4600km journey in Srinagar, Kashmir on 30th of March, 2016











Though Agra is not on a direct route to Srinigar, during the planning phase he said he wanted to showcase arguably the most famous destination in India.

















During his two and half months of running 80km every day, Pat farmer has suffered from severe dehydration, muscle meltdown, heat exhaustion, extreme cramps, Achilles tendinitis and delirium just to name a few.











Though the humidity and heat has gradually declined, Pat will soon begin to experience freezing winds, particularly during his 5am starts and as he closes in towards the base of the Himalayas.











The Spirit of India Run has been embraced across India at every level - from small communities and villages all the way to the highest levels of government.

















Updates and donation links can be found on patfarmer.com





















