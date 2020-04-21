SRK's co-actor volunteers as a nurse at Mumbai hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood actor Shikha Malhotra, who appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer psychological thriller 'Fan' in 2016 is volunteering as a nurse at an isolation ward for coronavirus patients at the Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Centre in Mumbai.





The actor has a nursing degree from Delhi’s Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. In an Instagram post, she explained what prompted her to step up for the health care sector.











“At a time like this, when everyone is locked, people like me who are degree holders, retired nurses or health professionals, don’t feel right being locked at home because it’s our duty to serve the country,” she said in a video post on Instagram.





Click on the player above to listen to more news from the world of entertainment.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









