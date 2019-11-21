Starting your new business at the age of 60

Professor Maritz says evidence shows that mature-aged entrepreneurs are more capable of starting a business than their younger counterparts.





Interestingly, while younger entrepreneurs work an average of 23 hours a week, earning about $115,000 a year; their senior counterparts work only 18.5 hours a week, making about $264,000 a year. Grey entrepreneurs are also getting into what Professor Maritz calls “hybrid entrepreneurship”.





Now, hybrid entrepreneurship is when people are employed in full-time employment and they do entrepreneurial activities on the side. They get involved in passion project. It’s not within the same domain as their full time employment.





