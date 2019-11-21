SBS Punjabi

Starting your new business at the age of 60

SBS Punjabi

Business people discussing plans in cafe

Business people having meeting in cafe Source: Digital Vision

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2019 at 2:07pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS

There’s a common perception that we are less likely to take risks as we get older. Yet, research has found that baby-boomers are the fastest growing entrepreneurship cohort anywhere in the world, with the trend likely to increase as the population ages.

Published 21 November 2019 at 2:07pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Professor Maritz says evidence shows that mature-aged entrepreneurs are more capable of starting a business than their younger counterparts.

Interestingly, while younger entrepreneurs work an average of 23 hours a week, earning about $115,000 a year; their senior counterparts work only 18.5 hours a week, making about $264,000 a year.   Grey entrepreneurs are also getting into what Professor Maritz calls “hybrid entrepreneurship”. 

Now, hybrid entrepreneurship is when people are employed in full-time employment and they do entrepreneurial activities on the side. They get involved in passion project. It’s not within the same domain as their full time employment. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Seniors facing challenges to remain in workforce

Senior citizens awarded $4000 to encourage participation in sport

Club 60 welcomes funding to help seniors stay active



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?