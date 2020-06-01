States ease restrictions from today as COVID-19 cases remain low in Australia

From June 1, residents of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia will be able to enjoy more freedom than they have in three months.





All four states are moving to Stage Two of the federal government's three step plan to re-open the economy.





In Queensland, measures to relax the lockdown have been brought forward by two weeks which is welcome news for tourism operators whose livelihoods have been decimated by the travel restrictions.





Carolyn and Peter Upton run Backpackers By the Bay in Queensland's Airlie Beach - a gateway for travellers accessing the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef.





In 25 years, they say they have never experienced conditions this tough.





Within our local region because of where we're based, 150 kilometres, which had been the restriction, gave us basically no people to capture at all. It didn't even get us to the nearest big city, bigger town. We're now, there's some hope that the domestic market will stay with us.







