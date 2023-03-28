Statue honouring efforts of Sikh soldiers in Australia's military history unveiled in Sydney

Key Points Sydney is home to a war memorial honouring the contributions of Sikh soldiers.

The war memorial features a sculpture of a Sikh soldier in military uniform.

The first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, a statue of a Sikh soldier - representative of the valour of the Sikh troops was unveiled in Glenwood in Sydney's northwest on Sunday.



Amarinder Bajwa, the founder of Fateh Foundation, who has spearheaded the initiative in conjunction with the Blacktown City Council and the Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) New South Wales branch, told SBS Punjabi that it's a proud moment in Australian history.





"This 6 feet gunmetal statue featuring a sculpture of a Sikh soldier in military uniform will recognise their great sacrifices throughout history and remind us of their legacy.





"The memorial will tell the generations to come about who these turbaned Sikh people were and what they- continue to stand for," Mr Bajwa said.



Attendees at the unveiling of Sikh statue in Sydney. Source: SBS The unveiling took place at Glenwood Lake on Sunday and was attended by several representatives of the armed forces and community members.



Contribution of Sikh troops

The association of the Sikhs with the Australian Army can be traced as far back as 1885 when soldiers from the British Indian Army's Sikh Regiment fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the Australian troops in Sudan during their first overseas military expedition.





Despite the Sikhs having served and bravely fought for the British Imperial Army, they were denied entry into the permanent force in Australia in 1888.





During the World War I, many Sikhs paid the ultimate sacrifice on Gallipoli, including 80 per cent of the soldiers of a single Sikh battalion.



