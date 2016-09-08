SBS Punjabi

Stroke Requires Urgent Help

SBS Punjabi

Brain

Brain Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2016 at 7:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

One in six Australians will suffer from stroke at some point in their lifetime according to the Stroke Foundation. Getting urgent medical help is critical to survival and recovery.Patients from migrant communities can face challenges in finding the right assistance.September 12 to 18 is National Stroke Week and we're urged to think FAST and act fast as soon as we notice signs of stroke. Preeti McCarthy finds out more.

Published 8 September 2016 at 7:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?