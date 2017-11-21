SBS Punjabi

Stubble burning - The flaming fields of Northern India

Stubble burning

Paddy residue is burnt openly in Punjab despite being banned by the state government. Source: Photo by Preetinder Singh Grewal/SBS Punjabi

Published 21 November 2017 at 7:08pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 3:36pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Many farmers in Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan have resorted to stubble burning this year as well. Punjab annually produces nearly 20 million tonnes of paddy straw, which is potentially of no other use to the farmers. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

