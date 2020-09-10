Suicides by Indian women in northern suburbs of Melbourne lead to recommendations from the Coroner

Rupinder Kaur knows what it's like to contemplate suicide and has spoken out for the first time, hoping her story can help someone else who may be suffering in silence.





Her local community in the Whittlesea area of Melbourne was rocked by six suspected suicides of women, which prompted the coroner to investigate further.





The Coroner praised has recommended in relation to four of the deaths that:





- The Department of Health "review current services that support the health and well being of South Asian women"; and





- that Victoria Police should "allocate the Family Violence Investigation Units to investigations into suspected intentional deaths" from people of diverse backgrounds where there are indications of family violence or social isolation





Chris Howse is the Principal Solicitor at the Whittlesea Community Connections Community Legal Service and had formally requested the Coroner's Court of Victoria to intervene.





"We've got to find ways to break the isolation of south Asian women in Whittlesea, it can be done by an array of agencies to get women out of the house."





There is help available by calling LIFELINE on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.





