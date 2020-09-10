Suicides by Indian women in northern suburbs of Melbourne lead to recommendations from the Coroner

Rupinder Kaur

Rupinder Kaur Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Earlier this year, SBS News brought you a story about a cluster of suicides with disturbing similarities among South Asian women in the City of Whittlesea, located in the outer northern suburbs of Melbourne. The Victorian Coroner's court has now acknowledged the concerning trend, urging more culturally appropriate support services are needed.

Rupinder Kaur knows what it's like to contemplate suicide and has spoken out for the first time, hoping her story can help someone else who may be suffering in silence.

Her local community in the Whittlesea area of Melbourne was rocked by six suspected suicides of women, which prompted the coroner to investigate further.

The Coroner praised has recommended in relation to four of the deaths that:

- The Department of Health "review current services  that support the health and well being of South Asian women"; and

- that Victoria Police should "allocate the Family Violence Investigation Units to investigations into suspected intentional deaths" from people of diverse backgrounds where there are indications of family violence or social isolation

Chris Howse is the Principal Solicitor at the Whittlesea Community Connections Community Legal Service and had formally requested the Coroner's Court of Victoria to intervene.

"We've got to find ways to break the isolation of south Asian women in Whittlesea, it can be done by an array of agencies to get women out of the house."

There is help available by calling LIFELINE on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
Other related stories

Suicide prevention: Young migrants and international students urged to seek mental health support

Short films to reduce youth suicides

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023

Rana Ranbir SBS Punjabi.png

A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Sukhnoor and khushi.jpg

Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

FIVE DOLLAR BANKNOTE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 2 February 2023