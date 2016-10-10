Suny Sandhu shines at WFF Mr Victoria Championship

Suny Sandhu (24 years) hails from Village Meerankaot, Amritsar Punjab. He migrated to Australia two years ago.





Suny drives Uber in Melbourne and loves the flexibility that is offered in this job. "I owe a lot to my job, which has helped me transform my dream to reality," Sandhu mentioned in this interview.





In the preparation for the WFF Mr Victoria Championship, he worked really hard for the last five months which helped him reduce his weight from 90 kg to 68 kg.





"I trained like a Zombie to achieve this result", said Sandhu in a conversation with SBS Punjabi.





“My mother used to say “aaa kee haal bnaa liyaa” as she was so unhappy to see me lose weight", said Sandhu.

"But so was the inspiration to stay fit and do what other people say ‘you can’t’”.





“I believe hard work always pays off and no wonder I got awesome result and won this tittle”, Sandhu added.





“Punjabi Body Builder Kamaldip Kahma has always been my inspiration. He is charismatic and a true champion. I always wanted to follow his foot-steps."





“To compete in Kahma Classic is my next goal. Both me and my friend Ron are working hard to achieve the goals we set few months ago.”





Suny Sandhu at SBS Melbourne Studio (Photo by Preetinder Grewal) Source: Supplied





Suny Sandhu with his friend and Gym partner 'Love Ron' Source: Supplied











