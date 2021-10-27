SBS Punjabi

Sydney-based Punjabi Sahitak Forum's new initiative sparks conversation on Sikh history and social issues

Punjabi Sahitak Forum

Sydney based Punjabi Sahitak Forum has geared up its activities and started exploring Sikh history post Guru times. Source: Manjinder Singh

Published 27 October 2021 at 3:06pm, updated 29 October 2021 at 1:51pm
By MP Singh
Punjabi Sahitak Forum's new initiative aims to raise awareness about Sikh history and heritage. The forum is also using its online sessions to steer conversations on the relevant social issues faced by the community members in Australia.

Highlights
  • Punjabi Sahitak Forum has organised various campaigns to preserve the language and raise awareness about Sikh history and culture
  • The forum meets every two weeks to discuss relevant social issues within the community
Since its inception, the Punjabi Sahitak Forum has organised various campaigns and initiatives dedicated to preserving and promoting the Punjabi language and raising awareness about the Sikh literature, history, culture and heritage among the community settled in Australia. 

As part of one such recent initiative, the group initiated a conversation on Sikh history and culture and also held a discussion on social issues such as domestic violence and other common health concerns. 

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Maninder Singh, one of the founders of the Sydney-based forum, said they have started two new initiatives in recent times.

"One is 'Dastan-e-Punjab' focused on discussions around the historical aspects of Punjabi and Sikh culture. And the second one is 'Jagde Raho Punjabio', in which we will talk about and raise awareness on social issues," he said.

Punjabi Sahitak Forum
Maninder Singh, one of the founders of Punjabi Sahitak Forum Source: Manjinder Singh


The forum meets every fortnight to discuss relevant issues. 

Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

 

