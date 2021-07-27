SBS Punjabi

Sydney is the world's strongest prime property market

SBS Punjabi

Sydney skyline

Source: Mudassir Ali/Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2021 at 3:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The demand for mansions in Sydney is keeping the city in place as the strongest prime property market globally this year. Research from estate agent, Knight Frank, suggests Sydney City will continue to see the world's strongest price gains for luxury homes in the next year.

Published 27 July 2021 at 3:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Predictions from Knight Frank show the Sydney property market will share the top spot with London in 2022. Both locations are forecast to have prices rise seven per cent year-on-year based on worldwide research released this week.

D'Leanne Lewis is a real estate agent and says the Greater Sydney lockdown hasn't stopped the intense interest in homes located in the city's ritzy suburbs.

"We had a property in Double Bay that we sold ten months ago and we just resold it now for nearly a 1.8 million dollar profit."

Advertisement
Chinese buyers are currently absent because of international border closures. 

Kahlia Cordony is a property stylist who is still busy with high-end clients preparing homes for sale. She says property styling can showcase how a space can function and attract cashed up buyers.

"The aesthetics obviously play a part in that and in ensuring that it sort of stands out in the market place to those buyers, to those purchasers, and obviously for our vendors to ensure that they are standing out in front of the rest of the people that they are in competition with.  The likes of our vendors are people who are locals at the moment, people who probably have spent the past year figuring out they need a little more space or a little less space and making that move."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.   

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack