Sydney is the world's strongest prime property market

Predictions from Knight Frank show the Sydney property market will share the top spot with London in 2022. Both locations are forecast to have prices rise seven per cent year-on-year based on worldwide research released this week.





D'Leanne Lewis is a real estate agent and says the Greater Sydney lockdown hasn't stopped the intense interest in homes located in the city's ritzy suburbs.





"We had a property in Double Bay that we sold ten months ago and we just resold it now for nearly a 1.8 million dollar profit."





Chinese buyers are currently absent because of international border closures.





Kahlia Cordony is a property stylist who is still busy with high-end clients preparing homes for sale. She says property styling can showcase how a space can function and attract cashed up buyers.





"The aesthetics obviously play a part in that and in ensuring that it sort of stands out in the market place to those buyers, to those purchasers, and obviously for our vendors to ensure that they are standing out in front of the rest of the people that they are in competition with. The likes of our vendors are people who are locals at the moment, people who probably have spent the past year figuring out they need a little more space or a little less space and making that move."





