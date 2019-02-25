SBS Punjabi

Sydney researcher wins Medal of the Order of Australia

SBS Punjabi

Associate Professor Jaswinder Singh Samra, who received an OAM on Australia Day 2019

Associate Professor Jaswinder Singh Samra, who received an OAM on Australia Day 2019 Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2019 at 3:41pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Associate Professor Jaswinder Singh Samra was among the handful of Australians of Indian origin to receive the Medal of the Honour of Australia, on Australia Day this year.

Published 25 February 2019 at 3:41pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Meet Dr Jaswinder Singh Samra, OAM. Currently working at University of Sydney as well as at the Royal North Shore Hospital, was named in the Australia Day Honours list for 2019, "For service to medicine as a pancreatic specialist."

Speaking to SBS Punjabi about it, Dr Samra said, "I'm still in disbelief that I am the recipient of this honour".

"It's a credit to the team I work with at the hospital and the university, because our work in genomic studies of pancreatic cancer have received international recognition. So the OAM reflects team work, and isn't mine alone."

Dr Samra was born in England, to parents who migrated from Punjab in the 1950's. He completed his school and college education in England, which included a three-year stay in Oxford University.

"I was lucky enough to receive a scholarship, which enabled me to complete a three year research Doctorate at Oxford".

Dr Samra moved to Australia in 1996 and has been here ever since. 

"I moved into the field of pancreatic cancer about 20 years ago, because back then, the outcome for patients was very poor. Only 10 percent people who had pancreatic cancer had a chance of surviving five years."

Dr Samra has made a significant contribution into studying pancreatic cancer and this year, was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, for his efforts.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

More from SBS Punjabi

Indian-Australian couple named ‘Citizen of the Year’ 2019

Sikh volunteer wins Citizen of the Year award

Indian-origin woman honoured on Australia Day for serving free meals to homeless

Prof Sharad Kumar receives Australia Day honour for cancer research

Prof Rajiv Khanna receives Queens Birthday Honour for cutting edge medical research



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?