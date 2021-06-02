Sydney's AASHA Foundation connects seniors with youth through love for food

Highlights Sydney-based AASHA Foundation provides support to seniors through cloud platforms and in-person sessions

The group holds regular expert sessions on common health-related issues

High school students were invited to spend time with community's senior members

In a bid to increase communication between the young and the old, volunteers at the AASHA Foundation invited students from various high schools in Sydney to spend time with the senior members of the community.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Bijinder Duggal from the foundation said the meeting over the months resulted in seniors sharing their favourite recipes with the school students, which have now been collated in the form of a book.





"Many of the students ended up noting down the sumptuous recipes shared by grandmothers in the group, which have now been collated and published in a multilingual book, ‘GrandMa’s Cooking Secrets’, which will be released soon,” he said.





The not-for-profit organisation acts as a bridge between ‘Culturally And Linguistically Diverse’ communities and government agencies to provide tailored advice and support on issues related to health and lifestyle.





"Since the beginning of the pandemic, AASHA volunteers have been providing support to senior members of the community through online chat services. We keep them engaged and encourage them to sing, tell jokes, share their stories," Mr Duggal said.





Book of recipes from GrandMa Source: Bijinder Duggal





At present, the foundation has switched back to in-person sessions for seniors from four suburbs across Sydney.





“We have opened face to face sessions in Wentworthville, Hornsby, Crow’s Nest and West Ryde," Mr Duggal said.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





