Sydney's AASHA Foundation connects seniors with youth through love for food

AASHA Australia

Connecting children, parents and grandparents in their information sessions. Source: Bijinder Duggal

Published 2 June 2021 at 2:55pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Members at the AASHA Foundation in Sydney invited youngsters to spend time with the community's senior members, a meeting that resulted in the two groups chatting about their shared passion for cooking.

Highlights
  • Sydney-based AASHA Foundation provides support to seniors through cloud platforms and in-person sessions
  • The group holds regular expert sessions on common health-related issues
  • High school students were invited to spend time with community's senior members
In a bid to increase communication between the young and the old, volunteers at the AASHA Foundation invited students from various high schools in Sydney to spend time with the senior members of the community.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Bijinder Duggal from the foundation said the meeting over the months resulted in seniors sharing their favourite recipes with the school students, which have now been collated in the form of a book.

"Many of the students ended up noting down the sumptuous recipes shared by grandmothers in the group, which have now been collated and published in a multilingual book, ‘GrandMa’s Cooking Secrets’, which will be released soon,” he said.

The not-for-profit organisation acts as a bridge between ‘Culturally And Linguistically Diverse’ communities and government agencies to provide tailored advice and support on issues related to health and lifestyle.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, AASHA volunteers have been providing support to senior members of the community through online chat services. We keep them engaged and encourage them to sing, tell jokes, share their stories," Mr Duggal said.

AASHA
Book of recipes from GrandMa Source: Bijinder Duggal


At present, the foundation has switched back to in-person sessions for seniors from four suburbs across Sydney.

“We have opened face to face sessions in Wentworthville, Hornsby, Crow’s Nest and West Ryde," Mr Duggal said.

 

