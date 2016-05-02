Tej's mother appeals local community to help locate her son

At 10:00am Wednesday 27th April 2016 Tej left his Burwood East home address in his silver Golf.





Tej usually drives to the Blackburn Railway station, parks his car in a nearby street and catches public transport to University. Tej failed to return home at 4:00pm. His 2005 VW Golf has also not been located.





Police have concerns for Tej as this behaviour is out of character.





Investigators have released an image of Tej in the hope that somebody may recognise him.





Tej Chitnis and his car Source: Supplied





Tej is described as medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.





Anyone with any information is urged to contact Forest Hill Police Station on 8847 3636 or Triple Zero (000).





