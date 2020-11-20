'Terrorism is the biggest issue the world is facing': PM Modi at BRICS summit

November 17 saw the 12th edition of the BRICS summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.





It brought the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa together virtually via video conference, during which India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified terrorism as the major issue facing the world today.





He said, "Nations which aid or abet terrorism should also be called out and held accountable."





COVID -19 featured as a major theme too, and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping offered his country’s help in the development of a vaccine, as well as in other spheres of international cooperation.





Also in this week's India Diary:





Home minister Amit Shah tweets “Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir.” Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir denounce this characterisation.

Farmers' unions and bodies have joined hands to form a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to pressure the Modi government to scrap the three new agriculture laws. They have planned a ‘Delhi chalo’ agitation next week.

Inter-State Migrant Workers law amended by Punjab government in a bid to help businesses

SGPC celebrates the centenary of its establishment.

