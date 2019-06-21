SBS Punjabi

The Athens refugee camp that does things differently

SBS Punjabi

The schedule at Eleonas Refugee Camp in Athens

The schedule at Eleonas Refugee Camp in Athens . Source: SBS, Maani Truu

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2019 at 10:48am
By Maani Truu
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A refugee camp in Athens is home to almost two thousand refugees who have fled conflicts in search of a better life. They're among the 70 million people the United Nations refugee agency has found are displaced. While it's legal for people seeking asylum in Greece to work using a temporary identification card, there are many hurdles in their path.

Published 21 June 2019 at 10:48am
By Maani Truu
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?