The Athens refugee camp that does things differently

The schedule at Eleonas Refugee Camp in Athens . Source: SBS, Maani Truu
Published 21 June 2019 at 10:48am
By Maani Truu
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
A refugee camp in Athens is home to almost two thousand refugees who have fled conflicts in search of a better life. They're among the 70 million people the United Nations refugee agency has found are displaced. While it's legal for people seeking asylum in Greece to work using a temporary identification card, there are many hurdles in their path.
