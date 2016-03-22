The Bhangra Project performance Source: Ranjit Singh Khera
Published 22 March 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 10:36pm
Source: SBS
On Saturday the 19th of march 2016, The Bhangra Project organised a dance a Bhangra competition, Harbour City Bhangra in Sydney in which many Bhangra and Gidhha teams participated from across Australia.On behalf of SBS Punjabi, Ranjit Singh Khera talked to the organizers, teams and audience present on that day at the venue. Here is the full conversation.
