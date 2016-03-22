SBS Punjabi

The Bhangra project

SBS Punjabi

The Bhangra Project performance

The Bhangra Project performance Source: Ranjit Singh Khera

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 10:36pm
Source: SBS

On Saturday the 19th of march 2016, The Bhangra Project organised a dance a Bhangra competition, Harbour City Bhangra in Sydney in which many Bhangra and Gidhha teams participated from across Australia.On behalf of SBS Punjabi, Ranjit Singh Khera talked to the organizers, teams and audience present on that day at the venue. Here is the full conversation.

Published 22 March 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 10:36pm
Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'