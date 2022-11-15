'The Big act': Bir Khalsa Group stuns judges and crowd in Australia's Got Talent

India's popular martial art crew, Bir Khalsa group, has represented Sikh martial arts showcasing Sikh war art at various international stages.





The group recently made its way into Channel Seven's reality television show Australia's Got Talent, season 10.





Their audition performance received a standing ovation, leaving the judges and the crowd terrified and stunned.





They reached the semi-final stage, but their actions and stunts were unable to make it to the finale.



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Kanwaljit Singh, who established this group, says the journey has been challenging.





"Imagine being lying on the floor surrounded by watermelons while a blindfolded man with salt in the eyes keeps on smashing those melons."





"We practice these acts daily, and we practice so much that it has become our second nature now," he says.





The group started in Punjab's Tarn Taran Sahib and has bagged numerous prestigious titles globally and five world records.



Bir Khalsa group on Channel Seven's Australia's Got Talent, season 10. (Judge David Walliams hugging group member Jagdeep Singh) Credit: Supplied. Mr Singh further says that the group that now boasts over 500 members wasn't built over a few months or years.





"It's my lifetime's toil," he says.





"I was a kid when I joined the Gatka (Sikh martial art). I even used my school fee in learning this Sikh art form, and slowly and consistently soon I formed my own group," he says.



The group that rose to fame at India's Got Talent in 2009 has performed and featured on various national and international channels like BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, Sony TV, Channel Seven, Zee TV etc.



