SBS Punjabi

'The Big act': Bir Khalsa Group stuns judges and crowd in Australia's Got Talent

SBS Punjabi

bir khalsa australia got talent

Bir khalsa group members (L-R) Jasmeet Singh, Founder: Kawaljit Singh, Jagdeep Sing (c), Group Manager: Kuldip Dhillon, Gurinder Singh at Australia's Got Talent 2022.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 5:09pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bir Khalsa Group performed their 'never-before-seen' act for Australia's Got Talent 2022, which left Australian audiences gasping. One of the most iconic names in the world of martial arts, this Sikh war art group was strong enough to advance to the semi-finals, after which they got eliminated. Here is SBS Punjabi in conversation with the group's founder Kawaljit Singh.

Published 15 November 2022 at 5:09pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
India's popular martial art crew, Bir Khalsa group, has represented Sikh martial arts showcasing Sikh war art at various international stages.

The group recently made its way into Channel Seven's reality television show Australia's Got Talent, season 10.

Their audition performance received a standing ovation, leaving the judges and the crowd terrified and stunned.

Advertisement
They reached the semi-final stage, but their actions and stunts were unable to make it to the finale.
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Kanwaljit Singh, who established this group, says the journey has been challenging.

"Imagine being lying on the floor surrounded by watermelons while a blindfolded man with salt in the eyes keeps on smashing those melons."

"We practice these acts daily, and we practice so much that it has become our second nature now," he says.

The group started in Punjab's Tarn Taran Sahib and has bagged numerous prestigious titles globally and five world records.
IMG-0384.jpg
Bir Khalsa group on Channel Seven's Australia's Got Talent, season 10. (Judge David Walliams hugging group member Jagdeep Singh) Credit: Supplied.
Mr Singh further says that the group that now boasts over 500 members wasn't built over a few months or years.

"It's my lifetime's toil," he says.

"I was a kid when I joined the Gatka (Sikh martial art). I even used my school fee in learning this Sikh art form, and slowly and consistently soon I formed my own group," he says.
READ MORE

Gatka - The Sikh Martial Art

The group that rose to fame at India's Got Talent in 2009 has performed and featured on various national and international channels like BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, Sony TV, Channel Seven, Zee TV etc.

"Our aim is to keep the younger generation free from drug abuse and connect them to their roots," says Mr Singh.
READ MORE

'Thank you': Puneet and Kris from Australian reality show 'Hunted' overwhelmed by generosity of Melbourne's Indian community

'Dream come true': Melbourne young gun vows to bring Punjabi swag to Australia's WBBL

Share

Latest podcast episodes

US-BUSINESS-FACEBOOK-LAYOFFS-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-META

'I got it wrong' - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

VIC ELECTION22 LABOR

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 14 November 2022

dr prabodh malhotra walk cancer awareness

71-ਸਾਲਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੋਧ ਮਲਹੋਤਰਾ ਦੀ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਤੱਕ 1100 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਭਰਪੂਰ ਪੈਦਲ ਯਾਤਰਾ

Australian Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke after the passing of the Fair Work Legislation Amendment Bill

Industrial relations bill passes the lower house