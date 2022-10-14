'Dream come true': Melbourne young gun vows to bring Punjabi swag to Australia's WBBL

The talented 16-year-old Indian Australian cricketer has been propelled into the limelight after signing for Melbourne Stars, an Australian T20 franchise cricket team that competes in the Big Bash League.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Hasrat says, "This is the highest level I've played so far."



Hasrat has created a stir in the state with her heroics in the field, as she excels both at batting and bowling.





She took a hattrick for Melbourne Cricket club in Victorian Premier Cricket (season 2021/22) and was the leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps.



Indian-origin Australian cricketer, Hasrat Gill to play for Melbourne Stars in WBBL|08. Credit: Supplied by Hasrat Gill. Selected to represent the Vic Country U19 at the 2022 National Championships in Adelaide, she was the second-highest run-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker for her team.





Inspired by Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, this young talent from Melbourne's southeast is thrilled to don a jersey with her Punjabi surname at the back.



'Excited to face my idol'





Hasrat, who will have the opportunity to face her icon Harmanpreet Kaur from Melbourne Renegades, says it's like "a dream come true".





"The 2016 T20 World Cup was the first time I saw a women's match. Ever since that day, I wanted to play, and that's how it started," she says.



Cricketer Hasrat Gill. Sharing her journey, Ms Gill says, "My dad was an avid cricket fan, and out of his love for cricket, I used to watch a lot of cricket while growing up."





"I started with representing U16 Southern Pioneers when I was 12 years. Then I captained U14 pioneers for the YPL competition, followed by an invitation to the Cricket Victoria Academy (U15) under the guidance of Guy McKenna. I represented and captained Victoria country U15 at the state championships held in Canberra," she says.





One of the brightest talents from Victoria, Hasrat was selected for Melbourne District Premier 1s as one of the youngest in the club at the age of 13 and was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the first year at Melbourne Cricket Club, creating history as the youngest to win this prestigious award.



Hasrat Gill with her brother Armaan Gill at the MCG in a President’s XI vs 29er’s Club match (MCC invitational). Credit: Supplied by Hasrat Gill. She has also been selected for the 2022-23 U19 emerging players squad that prepares strong-performance players for the next level of cricket.





Hasrat follows a strict vegetarian diet and her mum Jagropp Kaur Gill takes care of her nutrition.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Jagroop says, "Every achievement comes through hard work."





"Hasrat was born in India, and we migrated to Australia from Basrke village in India's northern state of Punjab in 2008 for the brighter future of our kids."





"We are very proud of her achievements," she gushes.



