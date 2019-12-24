SBS Punjabi

The health of humanity in 2019

A New Zealand health official prepares a measles vaccination at a clinic in Apia, Samoa

Published 24 December 2019 at 3:38pm, updated 24 December 2019 at 4:25pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
The year 2019 has been both challenging and forward-looking for the health of humanity, from achieving a milestone of finding a cure of HIV virus to heart transplant without a donor.

It was Shenzhen scientist He  Jianku's revelation at a conference of the world's leading geneticists that led to a universal outcry. His claim to have altered the genes of twin baby girls to enable them to resist future HIV infection. It led to pioneers in genetics to call for a five year moratorium on altering the genes of babies.

Harvard Professor David Liu did not mince words. He said, "It's an appalling example of what not to do with a new technology."

 Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi. 

