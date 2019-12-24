The health of humanity in 2019

It was Shenzhen scientist He Jianku's revelation at a conference of the world's leading geneticists that led to a universal outcry. His claim to have altered the genes of twin baby girls to enable them to resist future HIV infection. It led to pioneers in genetics to call for a five year moratorium on altering the genes of babies.





Harvard Professor David Liu did not mince words. He said, "It's an appalling example of what not to do with a new technology."





