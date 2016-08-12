SBS Punjabi

The Importance of STEM for future jobs

Published 12 August 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 12 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Australia is undergoing digital disruption that is set to dramatically change the workforce. Yet with a continued decline in student uptake of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) school subjects Australia will need to look overseas to bring in skilled migrants as we prepare the next generation for the digital future.Preeti McCarthy has the story

