SBS Punjabi

The scammers used logos of Ebay and Paypal to dupe me!

SBS Punjabi

Iqbal Jassal, of Adelaide

Iqbal Jassal, of Adelaide Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Iqbal Singh Jassal became the victim of an eBay scammer who responded to his ad for selling a laptop computer and created a series of fake emails, purportedly sent by Ebay and PayPal, in order to extort money from him.

Published 19 July 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Meet Iqbal Singh, an IT specialist from Adelaide, who is well aware of the hazards of cyber crime networks, yet, even he fell prey to a well organised e-scam.

 Iqbal had put up a laptop for sale on Ebay, which was instantly lapped up by a "buyer" in the USA. The man identified himself as Nicholas C Kowalski from the United States, and after "buying" Iqbals laptop, asked it to be shipped to Nigeria to someone working in an American refinery there.

 
An email Iqbal supposedly received from Ebay
An email Iqbal supposedly received from Ebay Source: Supplied


An unsuspecting Iqbal shipped the $500 laptop to Nigeria after receiving emails supposedly from both eBay and Pay Pal confirming that the buyer had paid for the item. A few days later, he received another purported email from eBay informing him that his shipped item had been seized by the customs in Nigeria, and he was required to pay US $420 or the item would be destroyed.

An email supposedly from Nigeria Customs Service, demanding a payment of $420 US
An email supposedly from Nigeria Customs Service, demanding a payment of $420 US Source: Supplied


Iqbal has shared his story to warn SBS Punjabi listeners, about the elaborate lengths that these scammers go to, in order to dupe and extort people. Do hear his story.

 If you have been a victim of any cybercrime, please report it to ACORN on www.acorn.gov.au If you are in imminent danger, please contact the Police on 000

READ MORE

Indian-origin man becomes victim of eBay scam



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?