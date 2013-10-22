The story of a super-honest sikh taxi driver from Melbourne

Balwinder Singh Dhillon with his wife
Published 22 October 2013 at 10:40pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 4:29pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
This is the story of a super-honest Sikh cab driver, Lakhwinder Singh Dhillon from Melbourne who has returned $110,000 dollars to rightful owners after they left their money in his taxi. Here is Preetinder Grewal getting some more information...
