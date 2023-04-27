Why is it so expensive to rent a home in Australia?

The extent of those rental price increases have now been confirmed in two separate sets of numbers.





Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the price of the most expensive ten percent of rentals soared by ten percent over the past year, compared to seven percent for the cheapest ten percent of rental properties.





A survey by PropTrack also indicates that capital city rents have increased 13 percent year-on-year, to now sit at $520 per week, while regional rents were up by 4.5 percent.





None of this is news to Anglicare's Kasy Chambers.





Anglicare's annual rental snapshot has traced the declining affordability of private rentals for the past fourteen years.





She says Anglicare's latest survey shows just how bad things have become.



